Anathema's Daniel Cavanagh announces new solo album

Anathema guitarist Daniel Cavanagh has announced that he's working on a new solo album. Entitled Cellar Door, Cavanagh revealed the album title and what seems like the artwork on a rare post on the Anathema Facebook page yesterday. You can see the proposed album artwork below.

A brief statement said: "There will be an upcoming solo album from Daniel Cavanagh coming soon called Cellar Door. The album is written and recording will begin as soon as is convenient. Many blessings and wishing you all much happiness."

Cavanagh is the first member of the band to break cover in public since Anathema announced they were going on indefinite hiatus last year. Aside form the occasional social media post selling off musical equipment this is the first public announcement from any member of the band.

Watch this space...