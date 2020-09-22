Anathema announce indefinite hiatus

Modern UK prog rockers Anathema have announced they are to go on indefinite hiatus. In a surprise announcement on the band's Facebook page, they said:

"Dearest Anathema Family

This year is one like no others.

We've all - every one of you included - faced unpredictable challenges, which impacted both out professional and personal situations. In this hardest of times, events over the last year have left us with no option to go on indefinite hiatus. As individuals it is time to pursue other paths in life.

We are beyond grateful for everyone's support over the years. There is no end to the love and respect we have for our fans for giving us the best years of our lives. The generosity you all showed following the unexpected cancellation of out tour will always stay with us.

We could never have anticipated how this year would turn out.

Many many thanks. Anathema."

Anathema released their latest album, The Optimist, in 2017. It won them Album Of The Year at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards.