Anathema and Leprous added to ArcTanGent 2018

Anathema and Leprous have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent festival.

The UK event will take place at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on August 16-18, with And So I Watch You From Afar, Glassjaw and Shellac previously confirmed as headliners.

Today, organisers have added a further 15 bands and joining Anathema and Leprous are Tides From Nebula, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Part Chimp, Strobes, Astralia, Hey Colossus, Space Blood, Trigger Thumb, La Jungle, Toska, The Guru Guru, Mugstar and The Big Massive Orchestra.

ArcTanGent organiser James Scarlett says: “The Leprous album was one of my favourite records of last year so I’m so stoked that they’ll be headlining the Yohkai stage this year and Anathema playing just before Glassjaw will also be something very special.

“More than anything though, I really urge people to investigate the other end of the line up where they can hopefully find their new favourite band.

“I’m really excited about some of the newer, smaller acts we’ve announced today like Astralia, Trigger Thumb, La Jungle and The Guru Guru – check them out!”

Day splits for the festival have also been announced and can be seen in the lineup poster below.

Tickets for the festival are available through the official ArcTanGent website.