An artist has brought every song on Metallica’s Master Of Puppets to vivid, twisted life

Ever wondered what the songs on Metallica’s Master Of Puppets would look like if they were brought to life as paintings? Columbian artist Felipe Mora has the answer.

Mora, a member of the Third World Posse – an art collective which draws together some of the most talented and under-represented artists emerging from developing nations – has created a series of vivid prints based on the album’s eight tracks for charity.

Mora previously painted bespoke artwork for every song on Metallica’s first two albums, Kill ’Em All and Ride The Lightning, as part of a charity art project titled Dealing Out The Agony, named after a lyric from Master Of Puppets’ closing track Damage Inc.

Now he’s turned his attention to Metallica’s third album itself, creating a different piece of art for every track. The series includes striking images of demonic surgeons (Welcome Home (Sanitarium)), pustulent preachers (Leper Messiah) and Cthulhu-sized cephalapods (the HP Lovecraft-inspired The Thing That Should Not Be).

The prints will be housed in a 12” sleeve designed to look like a vinyl LP album. The first 100 sales will also contain a bonus hand-numbered and signed print.

To date, the Dealing Out The Agony project has raised $2600 for charities, including donations to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Sixty per cent of profits from the latest set of prints will be donated to the Children Hospital of San Vicente Foundation to help improve the quality of care and life expectancy of children dealing with cancer in Colombia.

To find out more about the project and support Felipe Mora and Third World Posse, visit the official fundraising page.

For more info on the Children Hospital of San Vicente Foundation or to make a donation yourself, visit their globalgiving page.

(Image credit: Felipe Mora/Third World Posse)

(Image credit: Felipe Morah/Third World Posse)

(Image credit: Felipe Mora/Third World Posse)

(Image credit: Felipe Mora/Third World Posse)