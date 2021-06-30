A Colombian artist is painting brutal artwork for every song on Kill ‘Em All

Colombian artist Felipe Mora has painted ten bespoke art pieces based on each individual track on Metallica’s classic thrash metal debut, Kill ’Em All.

A member of the Third World Posse, a collective drawing together some of the most talented, underrepresented artists emerging from developing nations, Mora’s beautifully brutal artwork gives each song on the Bay Area band’s 1983 debut its own distinct visual identity. Titled Dealing Out The Agony, a lyric, curiously, taken from Master Of Puppets album closer Damage Inc., rather than any song on Kill ‘Em All, Mora’s collection of 10 high quality prints will be packaged and sold within a limited edition 12 inch jacket. The first 100 sold will contain a bonus hand numbered, signed print.



Each sale of Dealing Out the Agony will raise funds for those in need in Mora’s homeland, specifically the Children Hospital of San Vicente Foundation, which aims to help improve the quality of care and life expectancy of children dealing with cancer in Colombia.

(Image credit: Felipe Mora / Third World Posse)

(Image credit: Felipe Mora / Third World Posse)

(Image credit: Felipe Mora / Third World Posse)

Explaining how the Third World Posse came into existence, writer Sam Hart says, “After releasing my first graphic novel (Tales From the Black Circle) in 2018, I developed a string of relationships with amazing visual artists from developing nations who wanted to work on a project. So when the world went to shit with COVID I spent some time looking for a way to both utilize their skills and do something that could benefit the third world communities these artists call home. So with a team of talented artists and the backing of Bangladeshi born executive producer KroneMonkey - I put together the Third World Posse art collective and an idea that both music fans and art aficionados could sink their teeth into...”

“I’ve always been fascinated in album artworks and its importance in heightening the listener’s experience. Cover arts (especially for vinyls) remains a vital space to grab attention, contextualize a song, or tell the story of a whole album. So I wanted to expand on this idea - taking iconic albums and giving each song on the album its own visual identity. Felipe Mora has set the standard.”

To find out more about the project, visit its fundraising page.