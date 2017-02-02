Amplifier to donate sales profits to ACLU

Amplifier say they’ll donate profits from their sales on February 3 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

This week, Bandcamp announced that they’d give 100% of their share of sales on Friday to the organisation in light of US President Trump’s executive order preventing refugees from entering the country for 120 days and suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The ACLU is attempting to make legal challenges against Trump’s actions.

Amplifier guitarist and vocalist Sel Balamir tells Prog: “We have decided to match Bandcamp in their gesture and the proceeds of any Amplifier downloads will also go to the ACLU. A small gesture in support of the global effort for civil justice.

“Why are we supporting this and not one of any other multitude of worthy causes? Well, simply because Bandcamp set a precedent and we thought that was very unusual and cool.”

To mark the announcement, Amplifier will release Rainbow Machine – an advance track from their upcoming album Trippin’ With Dr Faustus for one day only.

Balamir adds: “Fans can pay what they want for the exclusive and hopefully this will raise more money than just on the Amplifier back catalogue alone.”

The track will be available from Amplifier’s Bandcamp page tomorrow.

Earlier today, 1000 Twitter employees made a $1.59 million donation to the ACLU.

