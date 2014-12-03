Amplifier offer free download

Amplifier have offered their track Horse as a free Christmas gift to fans – hoping it’ll prove they’re not “tight.”

It was set to appear on their recent album Mystoria, but they’ve chosen to hold it until their next project.

Get your free download now.

The band explain: “To prove we’re not totally tight we’d like to give you something for free that isn’t shite, as most free things are: Ho-Ho-Ho-rse.

“We love this song. We almost put it on Mystori-balls but we decided to keep it for the Faustus record because the words kind of fitted in with the damnation vibe.”

Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said of September’s Mystoria: “We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”