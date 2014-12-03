Amplifier offer free download

Amplifier have offered their track Horse as a free Christmas gift to fans – hoping it’ll prove they’re not “tight.”
It was set to appear on their recent album Mystoria, but they’ve chosen to hold it until their next project.
The band explain: “To prove we’re not totally tight we’d like to give you something for free that isn’t shite, as most free things are: Ho-Ho-Ho-rse.
“We love this song. We almost put it on Mystori-balls but we decided to keep it for the Faustus record because the words kind of fitted in with the damnation vibe.”
Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said of September’s Mystoria: “We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”