Amplifier announce 15th anniversary double vinyl release for Insider

UK prog rockers Amplifier have announced a double 180g vinyl reissue of their second full-length album Insider. Originally released in 2006, it was the band's second release for the SPV label following on from their The Astronaut Dismantles Hal EP in 2005. Amplifier released their self-titled debut through Music For Nations in 2004.

The band's label Rockosmos has teamed up with Bandcamp for a pledge style campaign for which there are a variety of pledge levels for bonuses including signed white labels as well as a standard copy and the chance to have your (or someone's) name included on the artwork.

"When Insider came out 15 years ago it didn't feel like it was particularly well understood," says Amplifier mainman Sel Balamir. "But since then it has grown to become a fan (and band) favourite, featuring many songs that are now a staple part of any Amplifier show.

"One of the main features of Insider is simply the enormous weight of the guitars which were triple tracked on each side creating the tower of distortion. Indeed, bumping into Tim Smith of Cardiacs fame a few years after its release the conversation quickly turned to Insider with 'Oh my god the guitars...'

"Insider featured songs that were decidedly more labyrinthine and dense, faster and heavier than the debut, but at their core they still feature the song writing that is classic Amplifier, with lyrics that are particularly reflective of the album's title with all of the songs reaching '...for a place that is just out of reach somewhere over the horizon...'."

As Bandcamp are handling the fulfilment of Insider there will be domestic shipping rates in the US.

The band are also offering a doownloadable Insider Versions EP, featuring four of the most popular tracks from Insider but re-imagined in 2021 in a mellow lounge style.

Get Insider.

Get Insider Versions EP.