Amorphis reveal Red Cloud details

Amorphis have unveiled the tracklist and artwork for 12th album Under The Red Cloud, which will be released on September 4 via Nuclear Blast.

And guitarist Esa Holopainen describes the 10-track follow-up to 2013’s Circle as “in my personal top three of albums we’ve ever done.”

He adds: “Under The Red Cloud is produced by Jens Bogren, who did amazing job. There are lots of elements in the songs but every note and element is in perfect harmony so – the result is fucking heavy and melodic.”

And he says of Valnoir Mortasonge’s sleeve design: “It was a great pleasure to work with him as he caught the lyrical topics really well. His colours and details describe the music perfectly.”

Under The Red Cloud is available for pre-order now. Amorphis are on tour in Europe to mark the 20th anniversary of classic album Tales From The Thousand Lakes, before joining NIghtwish’s European tour.

Tracklist

Under The Red Cloud The Four Wise Ones Bad Blood The Skull Death Of A King Sacrifice Dark Path Enemy At The Gates Tree Of Ages White Night

Bonus tracks:

Come The Spring Winter’s Sleep

Jun 16: Summer Chaos, Bulgaria

Jun 19: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 27: Tuska Open Air, Finland

Jul 03: Turku festival, Finland

Jul 17: Ilosaarirock, Finland

Jul 30: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Vagos Open Air, Poland

Aug 13: Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 14: Made Of Metal, Czech Republic

Aug 29: Moscow Metal Meeting, Russia