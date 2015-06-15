Amorphis reveal Red Cloud details

Amorphis have unveiled the tracklist and artwork for 12th album Under The Red Cloud, which will be released on September 4 via Nuclear Blast.
And guitarist Esa Holopainen describes the 10-track follow-up to 2013’s Circle as “in my personal top three of albums we’ve ever done.”
He adds: “Under The Red Cloud is produced by Jens Bogren, who did amazing job. There are lots of elements in the songs but every note and element is in perfect harmony so – the result is fucking heavy and melodic.”
And he says of Valnoir Mortasonge’s sleeve design: “It was a great pleasure to work with him as he caught the lyrical topics really well. His colours and details describe the music perfectly.”
Under The Red Cloud is available for pre-order now. Amorphis are on tour in Europe to mark the 20th anniversary of classic album Tales From The Thousand Lakes, before joining NIghtwish’s European tour.
Tracklist
Under The Red Cloud
The Four Wise Ones
Bad Blood
The Skull
Death Of A King
Sacrifice
Dark Path
Enemy At The Gates
Tree Of Ages
White Night
Bonus tracks:
Come The Spring
Winter’s Sleep
Tales From The Thousand Lakes anniversary dates
Jun 16: Summer Chaos, Bulgaria
Jun 19: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 27: Tuska Open Air, Finland
Jul 03: Turku festival, Finland
Jul 17: Ilosaarirock, Finland
Jul 30: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 07: Vagos Open Air, Poland
Aug 13: Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 14: Made Of Metal, Czech Republic
Aug 29: Moscow Metal Meeting, Russia