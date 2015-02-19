Amorphis latest to star in tour doc

Finnish metal outfit Amorphis are the latest band to feature on FreqsTV’s Ghosts On The Road mini-series.

In the short film, guitarist Esa Holopainen talks about issues affecting the band on tour including battling insomnia, giving each other space and the importance of keeping the same crew together.

He says: “Travelling is a necessary evil. If you could one day teleport yourself from one place to another, it would be a dream tour.

“It’s easier these days. I remember in the 90s, especially in America, you didn’t have any phones – you always called home from telephone boxes. Now we have Skype and you can phone home from wherever you want so it’s easier to be in contact with your family.”

The group’s last release was 11th album Circle which launched in 2013 via Nuclear Blast. In December, they took to the road to mark the 20th anniversary of breakthrough record Tales From The Thousand Lakes.

At The Gates, Gotthard, Protest The Hero and Funeral For A Friend have all previously appeared on the Ghosts Of The Road series.