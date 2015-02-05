Funeral For A Friend latest to star in tour doc

Welsh rockers Funeral For A Friend are the latest band to feature on FreqsTV’s Ghosts On The Road mini-series.

Previous artists to appear on the series which aims to give an intimate portrait go what life on tour is like include At The Gates, Gotthard and Protest The Hero.

In the short film, frontman Matthew Davies-Kreye talks about meeting fans, giving interviews to the media and working their touring schedule around family commitments.

He says: “You never really get the chance to experience the place you’re in fully – you’re always moving around when you’re there.

“You’ve got to set up and all the things that come with being in a band when you release a record especially: press and talking to people. You’re always focused on something else you have to focus on pretty quickly.”

Funeral For A Friend released Chapter And Verse last month via Distiller Records – their seventh full-length studio album. The frontman said it featured more “emotionally-aggressive” content as he was influenced by hardcore and post-hardcore bands including Deadguy and Kiss It Goodbye.

They’ve lined up 12 dates around the UK kicking off in Norwich on March 6:

Mar 06: Norwich Waterfront (with Grader, Svalbard)

Mar 07: Southend Chinnerys (with Grader, Svalbard)

Mar 08: Cambridge Portland Arms (with Grader, Svalbard)

Mar 12: Falmouth Pavilions (with Grader, Svalbard)

Mar 13: Bournemouth Sound Circus (with Grader, Svalbard)

Mar 14: Exeter Cavern (with Grader, Svalbard)

Mar 19: Kingston New Slang (with Vales, Employed To Serve)

Mar 20: Brighton Haunt (with Vales, Employed To Serve)

Mar 21: Hatfield UOH Forum (with Vales, Employed To Serve)

Mar 26: Chester Live Rooms (with Vales, Employed To Serve)

Mar 27: Nottingham Rescue Rooms (with Vales, Employed To Serve)

Mar 28: Northampton Roadmender (with Vales, Employed To Serve)