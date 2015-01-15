Gotthard star in Ghosts On The Road

Swiss rockers Gotthard are the latest band to feature on the Ghost On The Road documentary series.

The episodes were created by FreqsTV with the aim of giving an intimate portrait of what life on the road is like for bands.

In the latest short film, Gotthard’s frontman Nic Maeder and bassist Marc Lynn talk about being disconnected with the world while on the road, the importance of teamwork between band members and crew and why they continued following the death of original singer Steve Lee, who was killed in a traffic accident in 2010.

Lynn says: “It gives you a certain way of life. It gives you ups and downs with emotions as you miss your home, your partner and family. But on the other hand every evening you have a highlight and missing these things gives you new stuff to write to create new songs.”

The group’s last album was 2014’s Bang! which launched via G Records. It spawned the single C’est La Vie.

Protest The Hero appeared in the first episode of Ghosts Of The Road.