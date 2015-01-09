Protest The Hero star in tour doc

Protest The Hero are the first band to be featured in a new series documenting life on the road.

The Canadian band are the subject of the first episode of Ghosts Of The Road, created by FreqsTV.

FreqsTV say of the series: “Ghosts Of The Road is an intimate day-in-the-life-of portrait series, featuring some of today’s top rock and metal acts as they navigate a rigorous life on the road.

“This landmark series offers more to fans than the mic-in-the-face interview and will go backstage to take a more personal look at what it takes to bring the rock to the masses.”

In the first episode, Protest The Hero are seen arriving at a show in Munich and guitarist Tim Millar talks about the chemistry the band have found with new drummer Mike Ieradi and stand-in bassist Cam McLellan.

McLellan, a former merch stall manager for PTH, replaced Arif Mirabdolbaghi who stepped down last year but has not officially left the band for good.