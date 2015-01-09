Trending

Protest The Hero star in tour doc

By News  

Canadian band appear in first episode of Ghosts Of The Road

Protest The Hero are the first band to be featured in a new series documenting life on the road.

The Canadian band are the subject of the first episode of Ghosts Of The Road, created by FreqsTV.

FreqsTV say of the series: “Ghosts Of The Road is an intimate day-in-the-life-of portrait series, featuring some of today’s top rock and metal acts as they navigate a rigorous life on the road.

“This landmark series offers more to fans than the mic-in-the-face interview and will go backstage to take a more personal look at what it takes to bring the rock to the masses.”

In the first episode, Protest The Hero are seen arriving at a show in Munich and guitarist Tim Millar talks about the chemistry the band have found with new drummer Mike Ieradi and stand-in bassist Cam McLellan.

McLellan, a former merch stall manager for PTH, replaced Arif Mirabdolbaghi who stepped down last year but has not officially left the band for good.