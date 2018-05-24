Amorphis Discuss The Concepts Around Their Music

Finnish prog metallers Amorphis discuss the concepts behind much of their music in this new video clip.

Amorphis are well known for basing much of their lyrical content around Finland's best known epic poem, the Kalevala, a 19th century work based on Karelian and Finnish folklore and mythology.

"Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us," guitarist Esa Holopainen told Prog. "During the rehearsing and pre-production for the album we didn't have any idea that our producer Jens Bogren had this bigger picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album. It's a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud… but with steroids! The songs are more aggressive but there are more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present. The result is Amorphis as something you've never heard before.”