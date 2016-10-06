Amon Amarth name Wallgren as their permanent drummer

Amon Amarth have confirmed that drummer Jocke Wallgren is now a permanent member of the band.

He stepped in as a touring replacement for Fredrik Andersson earlier this year, after Tobias Gustafsson was hired to record with for 10th album Jomsviking.

Frontman Johan Hegg said in April that Wallgren was on course to be their permanent sticksman – and they’ve now made it official.

The band say in a statement: “We are happy to have Jocke with us as a permanent band member. He has done a great job for us on the current world tour, bringing excellent drumming with a positive attitude and great personality, something that will definitely benefit Amon Amarth for years to come.”

Wallgren adds: “I’m super excited to jump aboard the unstoppable Amon Amarth longship! My predecessors have inspired me greatly throughout the years and I will do my best to honour the legacy that is Amon Amarth.”

The band will continue their live commitments later this month, when they kick off a European tour in Brussels, Belgium.

Last month, Amon Amarth released a video for their track Raise Your Horns.

Amon Amarth European tour 2016

Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street

Nov 04: London Roundhouse

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal

Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece

Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria

Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania

Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland

Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden

Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

