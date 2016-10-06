Amon Amarth name Wallgren as their permanent drummer

Amon Amarth have confirmed that drummer Jocke Wallgren is now a permanent member of the band.
He stepped in as a touring replacement for Fredrik Andersson earlier this year, after Tobias Gustafsson was hired to record with for 10th album Jomsviking.
Frontman Johan Hegg said in April that Wallgren was on course to be their permanent sticksman – and they’ve now made it official.
The band say in a statement: “We are happy to have Jocke with us as a permanent band member. He has done a great job for us on the current world tour, bringing excellent drumming with a positive attitude and great personality, something that will definitely benefit Amon Amarth for years to come.”
Wallgren adds: “I’m super excited to jump aboard the unstoppable Amon Amarth longship! My predecessors have inspired me greatly throughout the years and I will do my best to honour the legacy that is Amon Amarth.”
The band will continue their live commitments later this month, when they kick off a European tour in Brussels, Belgium.
Last month, Amon Amarth released a video for their track Raise Your Horns.
- The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus joins Anthrax onstage
- Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven voted greatest guitar solo ever
- Airbourne release explicit Rivalry video
- Testament’s Chuck Billy reveals Canna-Business inspiration
Amon Amarth European tour 2016
Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 31: Manchester Academy
Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street
Nov 04: London Roundhouse
Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal
Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland
Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece
Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece
Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria
Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania
Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland
Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden
Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark
"Our bassist mows his lawn naked": the confessions of Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg