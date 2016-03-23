Amon Amarth reveal touring drummer and latest track On A Sea Of Blood

Amon Amarth have revealed Jocke Wallgren of October Tide and Valkyrja as their touring drummer – and they’ve also streamed their track On A Sea Of Blood.

Wallgren made his debut with the Swedish outfit in London last night, following the departure of Fredrik Andersson in 2015. Their 10th album, Jomsviking, was recorded with sessions sticksman Tobias Gustafsson.

The band say: “Welcome to Amon Amarth, Jocke. Jocke will be joining us as drummer for our upcoming tours, and we’re happy to have him.”

Guitarist Olavi Mikkonen recently described Andersson’s departure as similar to a divorce, adding: “It’s really difficult to find this new guy. But, whoever it’s going to be, it’s going to be good. So I have no worries.”

Jomsviking will be released on March 25. Amon Amarth remain on the road until July, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival in June.