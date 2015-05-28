Amenra announce UK dates

Those inimitable post-metal soundscapers Amenra are making the trip over from Belgium for a mini run of dates in the UK.

Since their appearance at Beyond The Redshift last year, the metal world has been buzzing about the Amenra live experience. It’s dark, hypnotic, heavy and like nothing you’ve ever witnessed. 60 minutes of your life will flash by and feel like an eternity all at once in a droning, atmospheric dense bubble.

And if you happen to be in Nottingham, Leeds or London this November then you need to drag your arse into the cold for a night of unreality.

Tickets available below:

Bodega Social Club, Nottingham Damnation Festival, Leeds Heaven, London