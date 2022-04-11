Amazon's spring sale has up to 40% off headphones and speakers from Bose, Marshall and more

By published

Amazon UK’s annual spring sale in on right now - and you can save a bundle on a whole range of tech

Marshall Acton II
(Image credit: Marshall/Future)

If you’re on the hunt for a new set of headphones or a brilliant Bluetooth speaker, then Amazon UK’s spring sale has loads to get excited about – including 40% off the RRP on the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II (opens in new tab). They’ve been reduced from £199.95 to £119.99 and offer quality audio with a wireless range of up to nine meters. 

If in-ear headphones are more to your thing, the sale has several cracking options which caught our eye while browsing the website. First up are the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ wireless Bluetooth earphones in black which have been cut from £300 to £218 (opens in new tab). These offer Active Noise Cancellation, top-drawer sound and a battery which will give you seven hours of playback and up to 35 hours with the included charging case.

The Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear audiophile headphones are also well worth a look – especially as the price has been taken down 41%, from £259 to £151.99 (opens in new tab). These sound-isolating earbuds are wired and are great if you don’t want to constantly carry a charger around with you – and they also have a two year warranty. 

And if it's a speaker you're after, check out the Marshall Acton II wireless Bluetooth speaker which has been reduced from £239.99 to £164 – a brilliant saving of 32% (opens in new tab). It’s small enough to neatly fit on a desk but as you would imagine from a product with the Marshall logo on it, the sound is big… and it looks the part too.

Amazon UK Spring Sale: Up to 40% off (opens in new tab)

Amazon UK Spring Sale: Up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
Amazon’s spring sale in on right now with massive savings on everything from headphones and speakers, to TVs, smart watches and booze.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Still looking for more headphone-shaped inspiration? The jump into our guides to the best headphones for music, the best budget noise-cancelling headphonesbest in-ear headphones, and the best headphones for kids

As for speakers, take a look at our pick of the loudest Bluetooth speakers, and the best cheap Bluetooth speakers around.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 25 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, writer and reviewer and joined our news desk in the summer of 2014, where he wrote extensively about rock, metal, prog and more. Scott has previous written for publications including the Daily Record, Sunday Mirror, The Herald and IGN covering everything from news and features, to video games and whisky.