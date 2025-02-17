51% off the special edition of Mastodon’s Crack The Skye is the best Presidents’ Day box set deal I’ve seen today

Amazon’s sprawling Presidents’ Day CD & vinyl sale has landed and there's big money off releases by artists including Mastodon, Linkin Park, Pink Floyd, Pearl Jam and more… but you’ll have to be quick to grab them

Presidents’ Day is here, and that means there are loads of limited time deals landing all over the internet - and Amazon are all in on the action and have launched a massive CD and vinyl sale.

There are hundreds of albums on sale right now, but the first deal to knock me backwards was a thunderous 51% saving on the limited edition 15th anniversary box set of Mastodon’s Crack The Skye album. It's down from its RRP of $89.98 to $44.30.

This edition includes the band's fourth studio album spread over 2LP gold vinyl. The first LP features the 2024 remaster of the record, while the second disc contains instrumentals. There's also a Blu-ray with Crack The Skye: The Movie, the making of the album and the Crack the Skye 10th anniversary animations,.

As if that wasn't enough, there's also a poster, four custom designed magnets and a 12 page booklet.

This is an amazing offer, but you'll have to be quick to grab it as this is a limited time deal. Go!

Mastodon Crack The Skye 15th Anniversary Edition
Mastodon Crack The Skye 15th Anniversary Edition: was $89.98 now $44.30 at Amazon

There's still time to get your hands on this sprawling 15th anniversary box set celebrating Mastodon's fourth studio album Crack The Skye. It's packed to bursting with goodies - and there's a massive 51% off the original price... but be quick, as this offer won't be around for long.

If Mastodon aren't quite your thing (or perhaps you already own the Crack The Skye limited edition box set) there are plenty of other treats to get your hands on in the Amazon Presidents Day CD and vinyl sale. I've highlighted a few of my favourites below. Just be aware that these are all limited time deals, so once they're gone, they're gone.

Linkin Park roared back into the spotlight last year with their latest album From Zero - and right now you can grab the Translucent Sea Blue vinyl edition with 22% off the RRP at Amazon. The price is down from $27.98 to $21.90.

If classic rock’s more your thing, then you can dive into this 6CD box set celebrating Whitesnake leader David Coverdale’s three solo albums. His third solo record Into The Light was released in 2000 and it’s presented here under the Whitesnake banner and has been fully remixed and released with extra tracks. The collection also includes Coverdale’s first two solo albums: 1977’s White Snake and NorthWinds from the following year. Both have been remixed, remastered and expanded. Amazon have knocked the price down from $69.98 to $44.60.

Evanescence The Bitter Truth
Evanescence The Bitter Truth: was $32.98 now $28.03 at Amazon

There’s a 15% discount on the limited-edition 2CD/Cassette box set of Evanescence’s fifth studio album The Bitter Truth over at Amazon. I like the fact tapes are making a bit of a comeback and the inclusion here make this edition a nice collector’s item.

Pearl Jam Ten (Remastered)
Pearl Jam Ten (Remastered): was $34.98 now $28 at Amazon

Some may argue that Ten isn’t Pearl Jam’s best album, but no matter where you stand, it's hard to undermine its impact when it launched in the hazy golden days of 1991. It’s packed with amazing songs, with this 4LP edition first released in 2008. Grab a slice of musical history with 20% off the RRP at Amazon.

If you’re a Pink Floyd fan and have yet to pick up the CD box set of 1971 Reverber/ation then now’s your chance as Amazon have taken 26% off the usual price, knocking it down from $49.98 to $36.93. The 3CD collection features live cuts, mixes and more from 1971. In total, there are 31 tracks.

Finally, I'm giving a shout out to the 2LP red vinyl, deluxe edition of The Nefilim’s Zoon album, which has been reduced from $39.99 to $30.60 at Amazon. It was initially released in 1996 and was the first material from vocalist Carl McCoy following his departure from Fields Of The Nephilim. The album retains the atmosphere of his earlier work, but with a harder, metal edge. It was McCoy’s only release under The Nefilim banner but is well worth exploring (and it’s a personal favourite).

