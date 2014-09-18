Amaranthe get Cynical

Sweden’s Amaranthe have released a video for the track Drop Dead Cynical.
It’s taken from their upcoming third album Massive Addictive, which launches on October 21 via Spinefarm Records.
Guitarist Olof Morck says: “We can now finally unleash the Drop Dead Cynical video. It is energetic, bombastic and explosive – just like you have come to expect from Amaranthe’s videos.
“You are in for a visual treat – more than 15 MMA fighters, cheerleaders and enough flames to light the heavens on fire. Get ready to be entertained.”
Morck recently stated Massive Addictive was a leap forward for the band and showcased their “strongest songwriting to date.”
Massive Addictive tracklist
Dynamite
Drop Dead Cynical
Trinity
Massive Addictive
Digital World
True
Unreal
Over And Done
Danger Zone
Skyline
An Ordinary Abnormality
Exhale