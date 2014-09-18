Amaranthe get Cynical

Sweden’s Amaranthe have released a video for the track Drop Dead Cynical.

It’s taken from their upcoming third album Massive Addictive, which launches on October 21 via Spinefarm Records.

Guitarist Olof Morck says: “We can now finally unleash the Drop Dead Cynical video. It is energetic, bombastic and explosive – just like you have come to expect from Amaranthe’s videos.

“You are in for a visual treat – more than 15 MMA fighters, cheerleaders and enough flames to light the heavens on fire. Get ready to be entertained.”

Morck recently stated Massive Addictive was a leap forward for the band and showcased their “strongest songwriting to date.”

Massive Addictive tracklist