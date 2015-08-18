Alvin Brothers announce run of US shows

The Alvin Brothers have announced a run of US dates starting in Denver next month.

The shows with their band The Guilty Ones have been set up in support of latest album Lost Time, out on September 18 via Yep Roc.

They released streams of Feeling Happy and album opener Mister Kicks last month.

The Blasters co-founders hadn’t recorded together since 1986 – until Common Ground, last year’s tribute to childhood blues hero Big Bill Broonzy.

Lost Time is now available to pre-order.

Sep 16: Denver Soiled Dove Underground, CO Sep 18: Salt Lake City The State Room, UT Sep 19: Salt Lake City The State Room, UT Sep 20: Garden City Visual Arts Collective, ID Sep 23: Spokane Chateau Rive At The Flour Mill, WA Sep 24: Portland Aladdin Theatre, OR Sep 25: Grants Pass Rogue Theatre, OR Sep 26: Napa City Winery, CA Sep 27: Grass Valley Center For The Arts Oct 01: Sacramento Harlow’s, CA Oct 02: Santa Cruz Moe’s Alley, CA Oct 08: Minneapolis Dakota, MN Oct 09: Minneapolis Dakota, MN Oct 10: Stoughton Opera House. WI Oct 11: Springfield Casey’s Pub, IL Oct 13: Evanston S.P.A.C.E., IL Oct 15: St Louis Off Broadway, MO Oct 16: Nashville City Winery, TN Oct 17: Atlanta The Earl, GA Oct 18: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC Oct 20: New York City Winery, NY Oct 22: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Center For The Perfoming Arts, NY Oct 23: Shirley Bull Run Restaurant, MA Oct 24: Northampton Academy Of Music, MA Oct 25: Beacon Towne Crier Cafe, NY Oct 28: Albany The Hollow, NY Oct 29: Philadelphia World Cafe Live, PA Oct 30: Annapolis Rams Head Tavern, MD Oct 31: Alexandria Birchmere, VA Nov 05: Austin The Continental Club, TX Nov 06: Houston Continental Club, TX Nov 07: Dallas Kessler Theater, TX Nov 12: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA Nov 13: Pioneertown Pappy & Harriet’s, CA Nov 14: Hollywood Troubadur, CA Nov 20: San Francisco Slim’s, CA Nov 21: Santa Barbara Lobero Theatre, CA

Lost Time tracklist

01. Mister Kicks 02. World’s In A Bad Condition 03. Cherry Red Blues 04. Rattlesnakin’ Daddy 05. Hide and Seek 06. Papa’s On The House Top 07. In New Orleans (Rising Sun Blues) 08. Please Please Please 09. Sit Down, Baby 10. Wee Baby Blues 11. Feeling Happy 12. If You See My Savior