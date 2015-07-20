Alvins stream Big Joe Turner cover

Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin have released a stream of their track Feeling Happy.

It’s their take on Big Joe Turner’s classic, and it’s one of four that appear on upcoming album Lost Time.

Dave Alvin says: “Big Joe was a friend and musical mentor to us since we were teenagers – so we reckoned it was about damn time we paid tribute to him.

“Former Blaster Gene Taylor is rockin’ the keys, I try to replicate the driving Basie horn section on guitar, and my brother Phil sings the big city blues as Big Joe taught him to.”

Lost Time follows last year’s Common Ground, which saw the Alvins reunite for the first time in years to pay homage to another of their heroes, Big Bill Broonzy. The album is released via Yep Roc on September 18 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist