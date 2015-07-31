Alvin Brothers stream Mister Kicks

Dave and Phil Alvin have streamed their version of Mister Kicks, from upcoming album Lost Time.

It’s launched on September 18 and follows the premiere of Big Joe Turner’s Feeling Happy earlier this month.

The Blasters co-founders hadn’t recorded together since 1986 – until Common Ground, last year’s tribute to childhood blues hero Big Bill Broonzy.

Guitarist Dave Alvin says: “Mister Kicks was written by the late, vastly underrated jazz-blues poet Oscar Brown Jr.

“We got to hang with Mr Brown back in 1984, at a benefit show with my friend Willie Dixon, and he was stunned that we knew so many of his old songs. He was a very talented and very nice man. Phil and I have loved Mister Kicks since we were teenage hepcats – I hope you dig it too.”

