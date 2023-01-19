Alter Bridge gear up for US tour with new video for Holiday

Alter Bridge have shared a video for Holiday, the latest single from their recent Pawns & Kings album.

The Holiday footage was put together by Dan Sturgess, who shot the band's Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall concert film and has also worked with the likes of Slash, Sevendust, Black Label Society, Black Veil Brides and Skindred.

The release comes ahead of the band's latest US tour, which kicks off at Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa, Florida, on January 25, and wraps up on the first day of April in Highland, CA.

They'll be joined by Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH for the entire run of dates, while the opening act on the first leg of the tour will be Christian rockers Red. Atlanta-based Pistols At Dawn have signed up for the second leg. Full dates below.

Alter Bridge US tour 2023

Jan 25: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, FL

Jan 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jan 28: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 30: Nashville Ryman Auditorium , TN

Feb 01: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Feb 02: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Feb 04: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Feb 05: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Feb 07: Wallingford The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Feb 08: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Feb 10: Waterloo The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino, NY

Feb 11: Toronto History, ON

Feb 14: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Feb 15: Indianapolis Old National Centre - Murat Theatre, IN

Feb 17: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN

Feb 18: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Mar 10: Quapaw Downstream Casino Resort, OK

Mar 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO

Mar 14: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Mah 15: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Mar 17: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Mar 18: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Mar 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

Mar 21: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Mar 23: Seattle The Paramount, WA

Mar 25: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Mar 26: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Mar 28: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Mar 29: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Mar 31: Reno Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall, NV

Apr 01: Highland Yaamava Casino, CA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).