Also Eden, Haze and more for Danfest 4

Also Eden and Haze will headline the fourth edition of Danfest at The Musician, Leicester, on the weekend of November 14 and 15, it's been confirmed.

Organiser Danny Mayo reports: “Also Eden, The Room and The Tirith kick things off on Friday after doors open at 6.30pm. Saturday will be headlined by Haze and Strangefish, with Jump, Konchordat at Primitive Instict playing in the afternoon. Doors open at 12.30pm.

”Tickets are on sale now, and, as ever, I recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.”

The Musician is located near several hotels and guest houses and boasts a range of real ales and cash machine on the premises. A mobile catering unit will be on site on the Saturday. The venue is open until 1am both nights.

Mayo adds: “Danfest 5 is in the planning stage already.”