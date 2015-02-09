Allusondrugs announce UK tour

Allusondrugs have announced a widespread UK tour kicking off next month.
The Leeds-based outfit head out in support of Enter Shikari this month, but have confirmed a string of headlining dates to follow. A 20-minute tour diary video has also been released to coincide with the tour announcement. View it below.
Allusondrugs are working on new material to follow-up last year’s self-titled EP.
Tickets for the headlining shows are available now at the band’s website.
ALLUSONDRUGS UK TOUR 2015
Mar 05: London Olso
Mar 06: Aldershot West End Centre
Mar 07: Southampton Takedown Festival
Mar 09: Portsmouth The Cellars
Mar 10: Bournemouth Anvil
Mar 11: Bridgewater Tiki Beach Bar
Mar 13: London Old Blue Last
Mar 14: Halifax The Doghouse (Decade Music Festival)
Mar 15: St Albans The Horn
Mar 16: Bristol Stag & Hounds
Mar 17: Cambridge Portland Arms
Mar 19: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Mar 20: Leicester Soundhouse
Mar 21: Birmingham The Flapper
Mar 24: Chester The Compass
Mar 25: Stoke The Underground
Mar 28: Blakeys Blackburn
Mar 31 Lincoln - Engine Shed
Apr 02: Hull Fruit
Apr 03: Doncaster Diamond Live
Apr 04: Stockton Calling Fest
Apr 05: Wakefield Warehouse 23
Apr 07: Glasgow Audio
Apr 08: Aberdeen Tunnels
Apr 09: Dundee Buskers
Apr 10: Sheffield Corporation
Apr 11: Barnsley Opium
Apr 24: Wrexham Focus Wales Fest
Apr 25: Bristol Hit The Deck Fest
Apr 26: Nottingham Hit The Deck Fest