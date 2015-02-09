Allusondrugs announce UK tour

Allusondrugs have announced a widespread UK tour kicking off next month.

The Leeds-based outfit head out in support of Enter Shikari this month, but have confirmed a string of headlining dates to follow. A 20-minute tour diary video has also been released to coincide with the tour announcement. View it below.

Allusondrugs are working on new material to follow-up last year’s self-titled EP.

Tickets for the headlining shows are available now at the band’s website.

ALLUSONDRUGS UK TOUR 2015

Mar 05: London Olso

Mar 06: Aldershot West End Centre

Mar 07: Southampton Takedown Festival

Mar 09: Portsmouth The Cellars

Mar 10: Bournemouth Anvil

Mar 11: Bridgewater Tiki Beach Bar

Mar 13: London Old Blue Last

Mar 14: Halifax The Doghouse (Decade Music Festival)

Mar 15: St Albans The Horn

Mar 16: Bristol Stag & Hounds

Mar 17: Cambridge Portland Arms

Mar 19: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Mar 20: Leicester Soundhouse

Mar 21: Birmingham The Flapper

Mar 24: Chester The Compass

Mar 25: Stoke The Underground

Mar 28: Blakeys Blackburn

Mar 31 Lincoln - Engine Shed

Apr 02: Hull Fruit

Apr 03: Doncaster Diamond Live

Apr 04: Stockton Calling Fest

Apr 05: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Apr 07: Glasgow Audio

Apr 08: Aberdeen Tunnels

Apr 09: Dundee Buskers

Apr 10: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 11: Barnsley Opium

Apr 24: Wrexham Focus Wales Fest

Apr 25: Bristol Hit The Deck Fest

Apr 26: Nottingham Hit The Deck Fest