All Them Witches return with new album Nothing As The Ideal

All Them Witches have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2018’s ATW is titled Nothing As The Ideal, and it’s set to arrive on September 4 through New West Records.

The eight-track album was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios and produced by All Them Witches and Mikey Allred, who worked with the band on 2015’s Dying Surfer Meets His Maker.

To mark the news, All Them Witches have released the single Saturnine & Iron Jaw.

Speaking about the song with Consequence Of Sound, guitarist Ben McLeod says: “We very specifically wanted to lead with this track. I think it's the most well-rounded track on the record. It's constantly changing, it has a lot of different vibes to it.”

Nothing As The Ideal is now available to pre-order across various formats, including opaque green vinyl via the band’s US store, while a green, olive, and peach tri-colour vinyl pressing is available on their European store.

All Them Witches: Nothing As The Ideal

1. Saturnine & Iron Jaw

2. Enemy Of My Enemy

3. Everest

4. See You Next Fall

5. The Children Of Coyote Woman

6. 41

7. Lights Out

8. Rats In Ruin