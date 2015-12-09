All That Remains in Victory Lap promo

All That Remains have released a video for their track Victory Lap.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album The Order Of Things, released earlier this year.

Frontman Phil Labonte says: “We’re excited to announce the release of our new video for Victory Lap. We wanted to do a live video because that’s such a huge part of making music for us. So we hope you enjoy this little taste of ATR on the road.”

The band are currently on a tour of North America, with Devour The Day, Audiotopsy and Sons Of Texas in support.

All That Remains lose bassist Sagan