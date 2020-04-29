All-star Marc Bolan tribute album announced - watch Nick Cave's Cosmic Dancer

BMG have announced the release of AngelHeaded Hipster, an all-star tribute album to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. The album was put together by American producer Hal Willner, who died earlier this month from COVID-19.

“I became immersed in this artist by listening to everything, talking to Bolan experts and fans, researching his reviews and interviews," said Willner. "And I found that Bolan was hardly ever talked about as a 'composer'. It was all about what a great rocker he was, how innovative he was, how David Bowie took his essence and Bolan was in his shadow.

"But I put him in the same pantheon as other composers that I’ve explored before. So, the concept for the album became to show Bolan as a composer with our typical cast of artists from different worlds that one rarely sees in the same place."

Willner had previously compiled tribute albums dedicated to artists as diverse as Leonard Cohen, Kurt Weill, Charles Mingus and Thelonious Monk.

"Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan's music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy," says Willner collaborator Rachel Fox. "Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine.

"Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his White Album, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.”

The first release from the album is Nick Cave's mournful take on T.Rex's 1971 song Cosmic Dancer, while other artists contributing to the album include U2 with Elton John, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Todd Rundgren, Joan Jett and Lucinda Williams. Full tracklist below.

AngelHeaded Hipster tracklist

1. Children Of The Revolution - Kesha

2. Cosmic Dancer - Nick Cave

3. Jeepster - Joan Jett

4. Scenescof - Devendra Banhart

5. Life’s A Gas - Lucinda Williams

6. Solid Gold, Easy Action - Peaches

7. Dawn Storm - Børns

8. Hippy Gumbo - Beth Orton

9. I Love To Boogie - King Khan

10. Beltane Walk - Gaby Moreno

11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) - U2 feat. Elton John

12. Diamond Meadows - John Cameron Mitchell

13. Ballrooms Of Mars - Emily Haines

14. Main Man - Father John Misty

15. Rock On - Perry Farrell