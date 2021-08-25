Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell to tour in support of Brighten - unveils new Gibson Les Paul

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced a 29-date North American tour in support of his new solo studio album Brighten.

The record will be released on October 29, with the live shows set to kick off at Minneapolis’ First Avenue on March 24 next year and wrap up with a set at San Diego’s House Of Blues on May 8.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

News of the live shows comes as Gibson announced a new limited edition Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul custom guitar. The guitar is the first time the Alice In Chains co-founder has teamed up with Gibson for a project.

Cantrell says: “The "Wino" has always been one of my favourite guitars. It’s a really good-looking guitar. I’m really happy to officially be a part to the Gibson family now and I think we’ve made some really great guitars.”

The guitar features a Murphy Lab aged "Wino" red wine finish over a plain maple top and mahogany body with aged gold hardware, Grover Kidney tuners and 490R and 498T pickups. It also has a Fishman Powerbridge piezo pickup-equipped bridge, three volume controls.

The instrument also comes with a Jerry Cantrell custom case and is limited to just 100 models, with each guitar autographed on the back of the headstock by Cantrell. It’s available to purchase now through the official Gibson website.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Jerry Cantrell: Brighten - out October 29

Jerry Cantrell 2022 North American tour

Mar 24: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Mar 26: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

Mar 28: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Mar 29: Toronto History, ON

Mar 31: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

Apr 02: Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata, NJ

Apr 03: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Arp 05: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Apr 06: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Apr 08: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Apr 09: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Apr 10: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Apr 12: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Apr 13: St. Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Apr 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Apr 19: New Orleans Fillmore, LA

Apr 21: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 22: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Apr 23: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Apr 25: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 27: Denver The Summit, CO

Apr 28: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

May 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 02: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

May 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 05: Los Angeles Belasco Theatre, CA

May 07: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

May 08: San Diego House Of Blues, CA