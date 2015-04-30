Alice Cooper could revisit ‘blackout’ material

Alice Cooper says he’d consider re-recording some of the material from his ‘blackout’ period of the early 80s.

The rock icon released Flush The Fashion, Special Forces, Zipper Catches Skin, and DaDa between 1980 and 1983 – four albums recorded while he battled alcohol and drug problems. And while he’s wary of altering history too much, he says revisiting certain tracks could be a possibility.

Cooper says on the first episode of Ask Alice: “Every one of those albums catches a different part of your life and is a portrait of where you were at that time. So in some ways it’s kind of taking away from the history.

“I was insane during these four albums and I think the insanity shows up on the albums and the lyrics and I don’t think I’d want to play with that. It was a certain insanity that was privately mine and everybody got to see it.”

But he adds: “There are certain songs that I keep going, ‘I want to redo that song – that song could be applicable today. It worked in 1981 but it would be really good today.’ So possibly, yeah. That’s something producer Bob Ezrin and I would talk about.”

Last month, it was confirmed that Paul McCartney is one of the guests on Cooper’s upcoming Hollywood Vampires project. He joins Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp on the album, which is a tribute to Cooper’s celebrity drinking club, which was based at LA’s Rainbow Bar in the 70s.