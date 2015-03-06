Macca recorded with Alice Cooper supergroup

Paul McCartney is one of the guests who’ll appear on Alice Cooper’s supergroup album later this year.

The shock-rock icon created the Hollywood Vampires project in tribute to his celebrity drinking club, based in LA’s Rainbow Bar in the 1970s and featuring John Lennon, Keith Moon and others.

The record is being produced by Bob Ezrin and led by Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp.

McCartney recorded a new version of Come And Get It, which he wrote for Badfinger in 1969 – even though he had rarely played the song since creating it.

Perry tells Rolling Stone: “He knew all the chords, the lyrics, everything. He didn’t have any cheat-sheets; it was like he’d been playing it his whole life.

“Me and Alice and Johnny were standing there, looking at each other. I tell you, if there’s any ego-lever in the room, it’s Paul. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done if Paul’s in the room. It was hard to focus on playing.”

Perry hopes the band will tour following their scheduled appearance at Rock In Rio in September. “Johnny’s a great guitarist,” he says. “I’ve always been impressed. To tour with him is going to be a lot of fun. Everybody’s really charged about it.”

Last year McCartney jammed with Depp after recording a video for his track Early Days. It followed his one-off session with the surviving members of Nirvana and the resulting track Cut Me Some Slack, released in 2013.

He plays three shows in the UK later this year – and the first will mark the 50th anniversary of classic Beatles track Yesterday:

May 23: London O2

May 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 28: Liverpool Echo Arena