Alexisonfire reunite for festival dates

Alexisonfire have announced they have reunited for a string of festival dates this summer.

The Canadian rockers will play at Reading and Leeds festivals as well as at festivals in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and an as-yet-unnamed US venue.

The shows will be the band’s first since their 2012 farewell tour, although it has not yet been confirmed whether the reunion is permanent.

Alexisonfire announced the shows in a simple picture message on their social media platforms, with no captions attached or any promises of additional dates.

Other acts already confirmed for Reading And Leeds 2015 include Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal Blood, Pierce The Veil and Marmozets. The festival takes place from August 28-30.