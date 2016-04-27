Albany Down issue Feeding The Flame video

Albany Down have released a video for their track Feeding The Flame exclusively with TeamRock.

The song features on the UK outfit’s third studio album The Outer Reach, which is out on June 10 via AD Recordings.

Frontman Paul Muir says: “The overall concept of the album is that the songs have a ‘trying and failing theme’ and overcoming adversity.

“The video portrays this concept vividly – set in the near future where the band find themselves drawn to each other by fate, and embarking on a journey to freedom.”

The band will head out on a UK album launch tour next month, with 16 dates scheduled. The Outer Reach is available for pre-order.

Albany Down The Outer Reach tracklist

Feeding The Flame Do you Want Me Now Supersonic Girl Mr Hangman Like A Bullet Home Revolution The Drop Look What You Done To Me I Need You Sing Me To Sleep

Albany Down 2016 UK tour

May 06: Southampton Talking Heads

May 07: St Ives Blues Rhythm And Rock Festival

May 08: Frome Blues Rhythm And Rock Festival

May 15: Lincoln Blues Rhythm And Rock Festival

May 31: London 100 Club

Jun 03: Scunthorpe The Lincoln Imp

Jun 14: St Albans The Horn

Jun 17: Milton Keynes The Stables

Jun 19: Cleethorpes Blues Rhythm And Rock Festival

Jun 21: Chislehurst The Beaverwood Club

Jul 11: Oxford The Bullingdon

Jul 14: Grimsby Yardbirds Rock Club

Jul 15: Doncaster The Leopard

Aug 12: Whitehaven Rock And Blues Club

Aug 13: Hartlepool United Supporters Club