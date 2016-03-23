Alarion issue Irene Jansen studio clip

Alarion have recruited Irene Jansen as a guest vocalist on their upcoming album.

The Dutch band’s upcoming album Waves Of Destruction is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign and is expected to be released later this year.

Ayreon collaborator Jansen – the younger sister of Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen – appears on the track Turn Of Fate. As well as the full version of the track, an acoustic take on it has also been captured.

Jansen says: “I haven’t done anything in a long time, more than 10 years actually. I was so busy studying and working, but now seemed the right time to get back into it and record something.

“The versatility and range of my voice are brought forward, especially by the different layers of the songs.”

Other guests on the album include Semistereo and A Day’s Work frontman Paul Glandorf and Threshold’s Damian Wilson.