Alan Reed To Release Live Album

Alan Reed will release a new live album, Live: From The Razor’s Edge, on March 10.

Recorded with his Daughters Of Expediency band during their 2017 tour in support of his Honey On The Razor’s Edge album, Reed states “I’ve never had so much fun on stage.” The full tracklisting is: Begin Again, For The Greater Glory, My Sunlit Room, Razor, Sanctuary, Kingdom Of The Blind, Never Too Late, The Other Side Of Morning, and the Pallas song Crown Of Thorns.

Live: From The Razor’s Edge will be available as a digipack CD from 10 March, from The Merch Desk and other selected retailers, and as a download from Reed’s bandcamp page. It will not be available from iTunes or Spotify.

Reed and the Daughters Of Expediency, Mark Spencer (guitar/vocals), Henry Rogers (drums), Jennifer Clark (bass), Daren Callow (guitar/vocals) and Tudor Davies (keyboards), will be playing the following dates:

Southampton Talking Heads - February 27

Stoke Eleven - 28

Glasgow Ivory Blacks - March 1

Zoetermeer, De Boerderij (Prog Dreams Festival) - March 3

Chepstow, Drill Hall (Winter’s End Festival) - April 28

Support for the Southampton, Stoke and Glasgow shows comes from French prog rockers Weend’o.