Alan Parson's Project's Turn Of A Friendly Card to get four-disc reissue

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Eric Woolfson and Alan Parsons
(Image credit: Alan Parsons Project)

The Alan Parsons Project are to release a new four-disc limited edition box set of their 1980 album The Turn Of A Friendly Card through Esoteric Recordings on February 24.

The Turn Of A Friendly Card was the Project's fifth studio album and spawned two hit singles in Games People Play and Time which both cracked the US Top 20, the latter being Eric Woolfson's first ever vocal with the band.

The new deluxe edition features three CDs and a region free Blu-Ray disc with an additional 42 tracks drawn from Eric Woolfson’s song-writing diaries, studio session out-takes and a new 5.1 surround sound mix by Alan Parsons and a high resolution remastered original stereo mix, along with the promotional videos of Games People Play, The Gold Bug and The Turn Of A Friendly Card  plus a promotional television advertisement.

The set also features a lavish illustrated book with a new essay from Prog Editor Jerry Ewing with photos, memorabilia and features recollections from Alan Parsons and Sally Woolfson, as well as a reproduction poster.

Pre-orders come with limited edition postcards while stocks last.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)
