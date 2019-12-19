Alan Parsons’ Ammonia Avenue to be reissued

An updated Blu-ray edition of The Alan Parsons’ Project’s Ammonia Avenue is due out on March 27, 2020, via Esoteric Recordings. It will contain 5.1 and High Resolution stereo mixes of the 1984 album, created by Alan Parsons himself from the original multi-track tapes, in addition to a collectable book with a new essay.

The project’s seventh album featured Ian Bairnson (guitars), David Paton (bass), and Stuart Elliott (drums), with Eric Woolfson playing keyboards and performing lead vocals on four of the album’s nine songs.

The release went on to become one of their biggest selling albums and includes the singles Don’t Answer Me and Prime Time – the promotional videos for which are also part of this updated package.

Ammonia Avenue is the latest in a line of updated box sets from the Grammy winner, who released his most recent studio album The Secret in April 2019.



The tracklist is:

1. Prime Time

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

2. Let Me Go Home

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

3. One Good Reason

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

4. Since The Last Goodbye

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

5. Don’t Answer Me

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

6. Dancing On A Highwire

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

7. You Don’t Believe

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

8. Pipeline

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)

9. Ammonia Avenue

(5.1 Surround Mix / New Stereo Mix)



1. Don’t Answer Me (Promotional Video)

2. Prime Time (Promotional Video)





