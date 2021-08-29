Airbridge release first new album in 38 years!

Cult 80s neo-proggers Airbridge have released their first new album, Memories Of Water, in 38 years!

The band, now a duo of original songwriter, vocalist, guitar, keyboard and bassist Lorenzo Bedini, and the band's former sound technician turned drummer, percussionist, guitar and bass man Dave Dowdeswell-Allaway, the band are augmented on the new album by Jason Crompton (keyboards and trumpet) and flautist Maddalena Pastorelli.

Originally from Norwich in East Anglia, Airbidge released their debut album Paradise Moves in 1983 and were regulars on the 80s prog scene. The band split before a second album, Beyond The Veil, was released. Band members went on to form LaHost alongside future Pendragon drummer Fudge Smith and Mark Spencer (Twelfth Night/Alan Reed), and also work with Tim Bowness in Henry Fool.

Bedini resurrected Airbridge in the late 00's and released a four-song EP called Return in July 2013.

Get Memories Of Water.