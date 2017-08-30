Airbourne release unheard track Money from box set

Airbourne have streamed their previously-unreleased track Money, which will appear on upcoming box set Diamond Cuts. Listen to the song above.
Arriving on September 29, the eight-disc vinyl collection includes the band’s first three studio albums, a set of B-sides and a documentary DVD, and it’s available for pre-order now.
The band recently told Loudwire: “Money was found covered in piles of dust and reel-to-reel tape. It was part of the recording sessions for No Guts No Glory and for some reason it just didn’t make the album – but hearing it again today, we’re pumped to get it out there.
“‘Show me the money’ is a double entendre and we’ll let you figure out what it’s about.”
Airbourne revealed new guitarist Matt ‘Harri’ Harrison earlier this year after former member David Roads bowed out to concentrate on his family business.
The band’s latest tour starts in South America tonight (August 30) and includes dates across Europe before ending in the UK in November – full dates below.
Airbourne 2017 tour dates
Aug 30: Santiago Blondie, Chile
Sep 01: Montevideo Music Box, Uruguay
Sep 02: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina
Sep 03: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil
Sep 05: Lima Mangos, Peru
Sep 07: Mexico City Circo Volodor, Mexico
Sep 27: Southsea Pyramids, UK
Sep 29: St petersburg Club Zal, Russia
Sep 30: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Oct 10: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 12: Leuven Depot, Belgium
Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 15: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Oct 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Oct 17: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden
Oct 23: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Oct 24: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Oct 27: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 28: Wroclaw A2, Poland
Oct 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Oct 31: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Nov 02: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Nov 03: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria
Nov 04: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria
Nov 06: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany
Nov 07: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 10: Noth Wales Hard Rock Hell, UK
Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 14: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Nov 15: London Roundhouse, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK
Nov 20: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK
