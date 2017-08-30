Airbourne release unheard track Money from box set

Airbourne have streamed their previously-unreleased track Money, which will appear on upcoming box set Diamond Cuts. Listen to the song above.

Arriving on September 29, the eight-disc vinyl collection includes the band’s first three studio albums, a set of B-sides and a documentary DVD, and it’s available for pre-order now.

The band recently told Loudwire: “Money was found covered in piles of dust and reel-to-reel tape. It was part of the recording sessions for No Guts No Glory and for some reason it just didn’t make the album – but hearing it again today, we’re pumped to get it out there.

“‘Show me the money’ is a double entendre and we’ll let you figure out what it’s about.”

Airbourne revealed new guitarist Matt ‘Harri’ Harrison earlier this year after former member David Roads bowed out to concentrate on his family business.

The band’s latest tour starts in South America tonight (August 30) and includes dates across Europe before ending in the UK in November – full dates below.

Aug 30: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Sep 01: Montevideo Music Box, Uruguay

Sep 02: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina

Sep 03: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Sep 05: Lima Mangos, Peru

Sep 07: Mexico City Circo Volodor, Mexico

Sep 27: Southsea Pyramids, UK

Sep 29: St petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Sep 30: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Oct 10: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 12: Leuven Depot, Belgium

Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 15: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 17: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

Oct 23: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Oct 24: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Oct 31: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 02: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 03: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria

Nov 04: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Nov 06: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Nov 07: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 10: Noth Wales Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 14: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

