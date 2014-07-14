Airbourne fly back for intimate club shows

Airbourne have confirmed three club shows ahead of their UK arena tour with Black Stone Cherry and Theory Of A Deadman.

The intimate performances take place at the end of next month, just before Joel O’Keeffe and co head to Canada for a run of shows there.

The frontman told TeamRock ahead of the band’s Sonisphere set this month: “It’s either go hard or go back home to Australia. Our whole thing has always been just four dudes, giving the crowd the best we’ve got. If you want a big dose of rock’n’roll come over and check us out. There’s always free beer flying around too.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Airbourne UK club shows

Aug 26: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Aug 27: Brighton Concorde

Aug 28: London Garage

BSC, Airbourne, TOAD shows

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena