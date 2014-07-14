Airbourne fly back for intimate club shows

Airbourne have confirmed three club shows ahead of their UK arena tour with Black Stone Cherry and Theory Of A Deadman.
The intimate performances take place at the end of next month, just before Joel O’Keeffe and co head to Canada for a run of shows there.
The frontman told TeamRock ahead of the band’s Sonisphere set this month: “It’s either go hard or go back home to Australia. Our whole thing has always been just four dudes, giving the crowd the best we’ve got. If you want a big dose of rock’n’roll come over and check us out. There’s always free beer flying around too.”
Tickets are on sale now.
Airbourne UK club shows
Aug 26: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Aug 27: Brighton Concorde
Aug 28: London Garage
BSC, Airbourne, TOAD shows
Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro
Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena
Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Nov 01: London Wembley Arena