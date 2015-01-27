Airbourne aim for 4th album

Airbourne have signed to Spinefarm Records for their fourth album, which they aim to release later this year.

And the Australian outfit insist the deal secures their future for many years.

Frontman Joel O’Keeffe says: “We’re pumped up to have signed to the world’s toughest and truest hard rock label, Spinefarm. We’ve worked with some of the guys on this team in the past, and we’re extremely confident about having each other’s back in the trenches for many hard rockin’ years to come.

“We’re chompin’ at the bit to get rockin’ and kickin’ arse in 2015 and beyond!”

Spinefarm boss Jonas Nachsin adds: “Airbourne have thrilled audiences around the world with their insanely energetic live shows and wildly anthemic songs. We’re thrilled to be part of their ensuing juggernaut.”

The band’s last album was 2013’s Black Dog Barking, which followed 2009’s No Guts. No Glory and 2007 debut Runnin’ Wild.