Airbag announce new live in the studio release

Norwegian prog rock trio Airbag have announced that the will release a new live in the studio album, A Day In The Studio/Unplugged In Oslo, through Karisma records on December 3.

Unable to showcase the songs from their most recent A Day At The Beach album due to lockdown, the band went into Subsonic Society Studio in Oslo, where they recorded their last studio albums, to perform an acoustic set streamed in the early autumn of last year.

"2020 has been a difficult year for us all," the band explain. "With our new album, A Day At The Beach, out in June we had planned to tour and play live for all our fans and friends but it was not to be. Still, we wanted to do something special that would keep us connected to our fans and also to say thanks for everyone’s support in these trying times. Doing this acoustic session allowed us to revisit songs from the new album and a few old ones as well. A new challenge for sure but a fun and inspiring experience."

A Day In The Studio/Unplugged In Oslo features acoustic versions of three songs from A Day at the Beach and the classics Colours and Sounds That I Hear, as well as the previously unreleased song Come On In.

Both the CD and vinyl version will come with a DVD featuring the original streamed session.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Airbag: A Day In The Studio/Unplugged In Oslo

1. Machines And Men

2. Sunsets

3. Into the Unknown

4. Come on In (previously unreleased)

5. Colours (cd/vinyl only)

6. Sounds That I Hear (cd/vinyl only)