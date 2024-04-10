Airbag announce brand new album The Century Of The Self

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian prog rock trio Airbag will release their sixth studio album The Century Of The Self in June

Airbag
(Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

Norwegian prog rock trio Airbag have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Century Of The Self, through Karisma Records on June 14.

The five-track album is the band's sixth album and has been preceded by a video for the band's brand new single Erase, which you can watch below.

"Erase is probably one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written, and it was the first we wrote for the new album," the band reveal. "It pretty much defined the mood and theme for the rest of the material. Erase is a comment on the whole cancel culture and how everything we don’t like just gets wiped out. It really is a frightening concept and we tried to capture some of that brutality and force in the music and production."

Like Erase, The Century Of The Self turns its gaze upon themes of cancel culture and the rewriting of personal histories. "A reflection of our modern zeitgeist, offering a poignant commentary on a world steeped in fear and condemnation," say the band's label.

The album was recorded at Subsonic Society, Airbag Studio, and Riis Studio, and expertly produced, mixed, and mastered by Vegard Kleftås Sleipnes and also features guest musicians Kristian Hultgren on bass, Ole Michael Bjørndal on guitar and Simen Valldal Johannessen on keyboards.

The Century Of The Self will be released on CD, limited edition digisleeve CD and digital formats, as well as three different LP versions; black vinyl, limited edition red vinyl and limited edition black and red splatter vinyl. You can view Asle Tostrup's album art below.

Pre-order The Century Of The Self.

Airbag

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Airbag: The Century Of The Self
1. Dysphoria
2. Tyrants and Kings
3. Awakening
4. Erase
5. Tear It Down

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.