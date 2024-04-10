Airbag announce brand new album The Century Of The Self

Norwegian prog rock trio Airbag have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Century Of The Self, through Karisma Records on June 14.

The five-track album is the band's sixth album and has been preceded by a video for the band's brand new single Erase, which you can watch below.

"Erase is probably one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written, and it was the first we wrote for the new album," the band reveal. "It pretty much defined the mood and theme for the rest of the material. Erase is a comment on the whole cancel culture and how everything we don’t like just gets wiped out. It really is a frightening concept and we tried to capture some of that brutality and force in the music and production."

Like Erase, The Century Of The Self turns its gaze upon themes of cancel culture and the rewriting of personal histories. "A reflection of our modern zeitgeist, offering a poignant commentary on a world steeped in fear and condemnation," say the band's label.

The album was recorded at Subsonic Society, Airbag Studio, and Riis Studio, and expertly produced, mixed, and mastered by Vegard Kleftås Sleipnes and also features guest musicians Kristian Hultgren on bass, Ole Michael Bjørndal on guitar and Simen Valldal Johannessen on keyboards.

The Century Of The Self will be released on CD, limited edition digisleeve CD and digital formats, as well as three different LP versions; black vinyl, limited edition red vinyl and limited edition black and red splatter vinyl. You can view Asle Tostrup's album art below.

Pre-order The Century Of The Self.

Airbag: The Century Of The Self

1. Dysphoria

2. Tyrants and Kings

3. Awakening

4. Erase

5. Tear It Down