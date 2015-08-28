Ahab cover Alan Parsons Project

Ahab have streamed their cover of The Alan Parsons Project’s The Turn Of A Friendly Card exclusively with TeamRock.

Originally released on the album of the same name in 1980, the German outfit’s fresh take features guest vocals by Olav Iversen of Sahg.

It appears on the Deluxe Wooden Box edition of fourth album The Boats Of The Glen Carrig, which is on sale today.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Giant sees Ahab continuing their tradition of taking inspiration from seabound horror stories. Guitarist Christian Hector recently told Metal Hammer: “Everybody wants us to do HP Lovecraft – but how often is that done?”

Instead they read William Hope Hodgson’s The Boats Of The Glen Carrig. “We were like, ‘That’s it, that’s the one,’” said Hector. “Then we started to write music. After that was recorded came lyrics, but we always knew where we were in the story.”