Agnostic Front set for studio work

Agnostic Front will begin recording their 11th album next week – and it’s to be called The American Dream Died.

It’ll be their first with guitarist Craig Silverman, who joined the band in May. They’ll be assisted in the studio by Paul Miner, who’s previously worked with Atreyu, Death By Stereo, H20 and Terror.

Frontman Roger Miret says: “This recording promises to be mean, fast and furious – with elements of our classic styles, adding chaotic blasts of real old school hardcore!”

The band’s last outing was 2011’s My Life My Way. They haven’t confirmed a release date for The American Dream Died.