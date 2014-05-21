Agnostic Front add guitarist

Agnostic Front have named Craig Silverman as their new guitarist ahead of their summer European tour.

The hardcore outfit just delivered a handful of US shows in which they performed classic album Cause For Alarm in full, featuring the lineup who’d recorded the 1986 release: Roger Miret, Vinnie Stigma, Alex Kinon, Rob Kabula and Louie Beatto.

Now they say: “Agnostic Front would like to welcome Craig to the family. He’s no stranger to the hardcore scene – a true veteran Craig has played for Only Living Witness, Blood For Blood, Ramallah, Slapshot and many more.

“We are proud, excited and happy to have him with us on our upcoming tour of Europe in August. See you in the pit!”

Aug 10: Rebellion festival, Blackpool

Aug 11: Dundee Non Zero’s

Aug 13: Buckley The Tivoli

Aug 14: Newcastle Think Tank

Aug 15: Edinburgh Bannermans

Aug 16: York Fibbers

Aug 17: London Forum