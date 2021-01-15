Hear AFI’s first new music for three years, Escape From Los Angeles and Twisted Tongues

AFI are back with their first new music in three years, in the form of not one, but two, new songs, Escape From Los Angeles and Twisted Tongues. The new tracks, which can be purchased together as a limited edition seven inch single from the band’s new label, Rise Records, are the first tastes of the Californian goth-punk quartet’s 11th studio album, which will emerge later in the year.

AFI teased the release of the new songs at the beginning of January when announcing their intention to deliver a new album - the follow-up to 2017’s AFI aka ‘The Blood Album’, and their first new music since 2018’s The Missing Men EP - “before the year’s end.”

“We could not be more happy with our latest work,” they declared on social media, “and hope you will feel the same. Thank you for joining us upon this next journey.”

Here’s the sound of AFI in 2021 then…

"As I recall, Twisted Tongues came of the Blood… era and was the first piece of music we explored on the new album," says frontman Davey Havok in a statement. "The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforseen severance. It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors."

"Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance,” he added. “Musically, Escape from Los Angeles called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city's dichotomous allure."

Expect more new music from the Californian quartet later this year.