Joe Perry reveals plans for Aerosmith Las Vegas residency

Aerosmith are planning a Las Vegas residency for next year, according to Joe Perry.

The guitarist was speaking on The Beatles Channel on Sirius XM when he revealed the news that the rock legends were planning something special for 2019 to mark their 50th anniversary.

He said (via the Las Vegas Review-Journal): “We’re going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before – just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place.

“We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

Speaking in April this year, Perry reported that the band were planning “some dates and a tour” to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

He told the Atlantic City Weekly: “In 2019 we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that.”

Last week, Aerosmith’s first tour van was discovered abandoned in woods near Chesterfield, Hampshire County, Massachusetts.

The 1964 International Harvester Metro van was tracked down by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the hosts of American Pickers, a reality TV series on The History Channel.