Aeon Zen get Disconnected

Aeon Zen have released a video for their track Disconnected.

It’s available as a single on a pay-what-you-want basis from their website.

They describe it as a “landmark” production because it was written and recorded in just two days via a live stream with fans.

Aeon Zen say: “It enabled us to show our fans how we write and record – essentially doing the opposite of the track name and connecting us to music lovers.

“We’d really appreciate any ‘pay-what-you-want’ amount you’d like to give for the song, to help us keep putting on great events and keep the music flowing.”